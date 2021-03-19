Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic19:45DundeeDundee
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 22Grant
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 17Connelly
  • 23Murray
  • 11Cameron

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 14Brown
  • 15Jamieson
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 24Williamson
  • 25Lynch
  • 31Willison

Dundee

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Legzdins
  • 16Elliott
  • 29Fisher
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 23Marshall
  • 10McGowan
  • 24Anderson
  • 18McMullan
  • 11McDaid
  • 9Mullen
  • 35Cummings

Substitutes

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 8Byrne
  • 17Afolabi
  • 25Cameron
  • 26Adam
  • 27Strachan
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts20143348212745
2Dunfermline188642719830
3Raith Rovers198563225729
4Dundee197663435-127
5Queen of Sth208393240-827
6Inverness CT205962623324
7Ayr206682524124
8Morton205781725-822
9Arbroath205691726-921
10Alloa2045112444-2017
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport