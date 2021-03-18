Fulham v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Patrick Bamford has scored in all three of his league appearances for Leeds against Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Fulham head coach Scott Parker has no fresh injuries concerns following last week's defeat by Manchester City.

Club captain Tom Cairney remains out with the ongoing knee problem that has sidelined him since mid-December.

Leeds' top scorer Patrick Bamford is expected to be fit despite suffering a hip injury against Chelsea last weekend.

Captain Liam Cooper and Leif Davies are certain absentees, while Rodrigo is nursing a minor muscle strain.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have lost just one of their past eight home league matches against Leeds, winning four and drawing three.

Fulham have kept clean sheets in all three Premier League home games with Leeds.

Leeds have not scored a top-flight goal at Craven Cottage since a 5-0 victory in January 1968.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are looking to complete a first league double over Fulham since the 1984-85 season.

Fulham

Fulham have been beaten in two of their past three fixtures, as many as in their previous eight games.

They have lost nine league matches at Craven Cottage; only bottom club Sheffield have been beaten more often at home. All nine of those losses came against clubs currently in the top 11.

Fulham's only two home league victories this season came against the sides currently below them in the table.

They have kept clean sheets in six of their past 11 league fixtures.

Scott Parker's side have scored eight home league goals, fewer than any other side.

If selected, Aleksandar Mitrovic will make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Leeds United