Neil Lennon resigned after his Celtic team lost away to Ross County in February

Neil Lennon says he will "get the itch sooner rather than later" to manage again after resigning his Celtic post last month.

The Northern Irishman ended his second spell in charge while 18 points adrift of Rangers, who have since claimed the Scottish Premiership title.

The vacant Aberdeen job has been linked to the former Parkhead captain.

"I've had a bit of a break, stayed in the house like everybody else is doing at the minute," he told Radio 5 live.

"But I'm sure I'll get the itch sooner rather than later. I'm really enjoying what I'm doing."

Lennon, who was speaking as a BBC pundit at Manchester United's Europa League match against AC Milan, had secured Celtic's quadruple treble in December but an infamous January training camp to Dubai triggered further decline from his side.

The Parkhead club began the season aiming for an unprecedented 10th title in a row, but instead currently sit 20 points behind rivals Rangers with just the Scottish Cup to play for.

"I had 20 years as a player/coach/manager [at Celtic] so it's a big part of my life," added Lennon.

"I had a brilliant time at Celtic, I absolutely loved it. It just wasn't our season, this season. The players have achieved incredible things up there in the last five, six years, it was a real privilege."