Some fans gathered outside Ibrox to celebrate Rangers' title win

The Scottish government could still cancel this month's Old Firm derby if there is a risk of more fans breaching lockdown rules, says justice secretary Humza Yousaf.

Thousands of Rangers fans broke Covid guidelines to celebrate their team's title win last weekend.

The Ibrox side are due to visit rivals Celtic on 21 March for the third Glasgow derby of the season.

"There is only so much - in fairness to the clubs - they can do," Yousaf said.

"But I will ask them to do as much as they can.

"I will then take an assessment, and as a government we will take an assessment from the intelligence we receive from Police Scotland, and if there is a serious question or likelihood of disorder or fans gathering then we would have to consider whether or not it's wise for the match on 21 March to go ahead."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that the government "cannot simply turn a blind eye" to the fans' breach of lockdown.

The government and Police Scotland were critical of Rangers' response, but the club said the comments were "disappointing", and pointed out they had engaged with the authorities in the run up to their title win.

Ms Sturgeon said that discussions were taking place to make sure the scenes were not repeated, and is due to report back to parliament before the derby in 10 days' time.

"I'm a football fan and I enjoy a Celtic v Rangers match as much as the next person," Yousaf told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"I enjoy the passion, and the banter afterwards. But let's be really clear here, we are in the midst of a global pandemic. We have a strain of the virus that is far more transmissible than the previous variant.

"People have missed weddings, funerals, have not seen their family, parents, grandparents in care homes. So we are not going to allow people to gather - and in the case of the game on March 21st - potentially create disorder while the vast majority of citizens obey the rules.

"I will not be unfair, I will ask the football clubs to very clearly put out messaging from the respective managers, their players, their club ambassadors to say very clearly that fans must stay at home."