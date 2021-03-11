Allan McGregor pulled of a brilliant stop in the final minute in Prague

Manager Steven Gerrard has repeated his desire to keep Allan McGregor at Ibrox as a "world class" save helped earn Rangers a 1-1 draw at Slavia Prague.

The newly-crowned Scottish champions went behind to Nicolae Stanciu's early strike, but Filip Helander tapped in a crucial away goal.

And McGregor, 39, made a great stop to give Rangers the edge going into next week's Europa League last 16 return.

"I've spoken about it before, how much we rate Allan," said Gerrard.

"How much we love him here, how much we want him to carry on. At the same time, I will respect him.

"He knows what's on the table. He's in discussions with the club and, from where I'm sitting, I just hope we get it over the line and sign him up for another year because he is more than capable.

"I know that on a daily basis by working with him and watching him closely. The decision is going to be down to Allan, not us. Because we certainly want him."

McGregor, in his second spell at Rangers, pulled off a remarkable save to keep out a Lukas Masopust in the final minute of regulation time.

"I thought there were a few big, pivotal moments in the game and opportunities for both sides to get the winner," said Gerrard.

"Allan has come big for us again and it is a top, top save to get it back and drag it back into his grasp. It was another world class save."

Helander tapped in from a smart Ianis Hagi pull-back at the end of a first half that had been dominated by the hosts.

Following a much-improved second 45 minutes from his side, the Rangers manager added: "I think it was a fair result and I think we have given everything tonight from a physical point of view after the week that we have had.

"This was probably the toughest opposition that we could have faced because they play at a real high intensity and they are a powerful team that came out of the blocks extremely quickly.

"After a poor start, or a slow start, I thought we did ever so well to get back in the game and we have had some chances, they have had some chances and I think overall it is a fair result that sets us up for next week."