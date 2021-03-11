Lennon had two spells as Celtic manager

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has said he is keen to return to football management as soon as possible.

Lennon resigned from his second spell at Celtic in February, with now champions Rangers then 18 points ahead in the Scottish Premiership table.

"Yes, absolutely," Lennon said when asked if he would like to return to management as soon as possible while doing co-commentary on Five Live of Manchester United's Europa League draw with AC Milan.

"I had a brilliant time at Celtic, absolutely loved it. It just wasn't our season this season, but the players have achieved incredible things there in the last five or six years.

"It was a real privilege. I've had a bit of a break, stayed in the house like everyone else is doing at the minute, but I am sure I will get the itch sooner or later.

"I had 20 years at Celtic as a player, coach and manager so yeah, a huge part of my life."

Former Northern Ireland international Lennon took charge for a second spell at Celtic in February 2019 when Brendan Rodgers left, and led the club to two titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

However, Celtic were well behind their Glasgow rivals in their bid to win 10-straight titles and slumped to defeat at struggling Ross County in Lennon's final match in charge.