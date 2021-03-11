Last updated on .From the section Irish

Former Northern Ireland international Chris Brunt has returned to West Bromwich Albion as a coach with the club's academy.

The 36-year-old, who made 421 appearances for the Baggies, will assist Under-23s manager Deon Burton.

It is a first coaching role for Brunt, who left Championship side Bristol City in January after being ruled out for the season with a calf injury.

He had joined Bristol last summer after 13 years at The Hawthorns.

"I'm delighted to be able to begin coaching at the club I have called home for so many years of my playing career. I'm grateful to the club, in particular Luke Dowling, for making this opportunity available to me," Brunt told the West Brom website.

"We began discussing this role at the start of the year when injury had ended my time with Bristol City and I'm looking forward to a new challenge. I hope I will be able to pass on my experiences to younger players making their way in the game."

Brunt won 65 caps for Northern Ireland, mostly in midfield but also as a full-back. He missed out on going to the Euro 2016 finals through injury.