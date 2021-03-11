Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is interested in becoming Aberdeen's next manager but could also work with Stephen Glass in a director of football role. (Record) external-link

Glass will appoint Celtic captain Scott Brown as assistant manager if he becomes Aberdeen's new boss, with England striker coach Allan Russell also earmarked for a coaching role at Pittodrie. (Sun) external-link

Brown is considering an approach from Glass about a player-assistant manager role at Aberdeen. (Record) external-link

Interim Aberdeen manager Paul Sheerin believes the Pittodrie side can still deliver third place in the Scottish Premiership this season, with the Dons trailing Hibernian by three points having played a game more. (Evening Express) external-link

Security fencing will be erected around Celtic Park amid fears of crowds gathering for the next Celtic v Rangers match on 21 March. (Sun) external-link

Celtic are considering Matteo Tognozzi as director of football, the Juventus head of scouting having declared an interest in the post. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano will leave Hibernian when his contract expires this summer. (Sun) external-link

Marciano turned down the offer of a new deal at Hibs. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale fears Gavin Reilly will be out until pre-season after the striker suffered a hamstring tear. (STV) external-link