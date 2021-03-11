Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Lewis Cook won his sole England cap in a friendly against Italy in March 2018

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Preston North End in the Championship.

Cook suffered a similar injury in December 2018, and did not return to first-team action until September 2019.

The Cherries are seeking specialist advice regarding Cook and say he will be out for "a number of months".

The former Leeds United trainee, who moved to Vitality Stadium in 2016, has scored one goal in 35 appearances in all competitions for the Dorset outfit this season.

"We are devastated for Lewis, who has been such a key part of the team this season," Bournemouth head coach Jonathan Woodgate told the club website. external-link

"Lewis has experienced this before so he knows exactly what it takes to return from this injury.

"He is still a young player with a long career ahead of him, and we will provide the best rehabilitation, treatment and support to ensure he comes back stronger than ever."