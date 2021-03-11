Last updated on .From the section Oldham

David Wheater was a regular in his first season and captained the club before being exiled this season

Defender David Wheater has left Oldham Athletic after coming to a mutual agreement with the League Two club.

The 34-year-old joined the Latics in August 2019 on a free transfer, and he scored four goals in 35 games in his first campaign at Boundary Park.

However, Wheater had been told in September he was no longer part of the club's plans following a dispute over pay, and has not featured this term.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

The Redcar-born former Middlesbrough and Bolton defender has 456 senior career games to his name, scoring 34 goals.

Wheater's departure comes after a period of uncertainty at the Latics, in which his representatives claimed he was being put under "undue pressure" to break his contract.

In November 2020, the club put out a lengthy statement external-link outlining their position, stating the players' recent health and injury record.

He had been training with the youth team, as his exile from the first-team continued.