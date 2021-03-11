Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Jordi Osei-Tutu's last game was a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on 24 October, 2020.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy has received a boost to Bluebirds' hopes of a Championship play-off position as defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has returned to the club after a long-term injury.

The 22-year old had been at parent club Arsenal receiving treatment for a hamstring injury suffered in October.

Osei-Tutu has only featured for Cardiff seven times this season, but will now play in two under-23 games for them.

"Everyone said he was a good player and that's quite clear," McCarthy said.

"He has come back from Arsenal and he has trained with us, that's been good.

"We are not planning on him playing yet though, he has got two under-23s games first."

Cardiff defender Joel Bagan is set to see a specialist to determine whether he needs an operation, having dislocated his shoulder in Cardiff's 0-0 draw at Huddersfield Town.

Goalkeeper Alex Smithies, midfielder Jonny Williams and strikers Lee Tomlin and Max Watters all played for Cardiff's under-23 side this week, with Tomlin continuing his rehabilitation from groin surgery.

However, McCarthy says Cardiff's talented playmaker is not yet ready to return for a side who have gone 11-games unbeaten since he took charge.

"He is getting there. But the intensity of our games is different to those under-23 games, so he's not there yet," McCarthy added.

"He needs to be training fully with us, so not yet."

Bluebirds defender Perry Ng is fit to face Watford this weekend after returning to training following a muscular injury.