Cliftonville top scorer Ryan Curran scored his fourth goal in five games

First-half goals from Aaron Donnelly and Ryan Curran lifted Cliftonville to a hard-fought 2-1 Premiership win over a spirited Glenavon side at Solitude.

Donnelly opened the scoring in the 12th-minute before Curran doubled the advantage with a header on 25.

Glenavon improved after the break and pulled one back through Peter Campbell, but the Reds managed to hold on.

The result moves Cliftonville level with fifth-placed Crusaders, who have a superior goal difference.

Coming into the game on the back of a hard-fought derby win at Portadown on Tuesday, Glenavon spurned a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring inside the opening two minutes when Greg Moorhouse fired over from three yards after a clever Conor McCloskey pass.

But having survived that early scare, Cliftonville took control of proceedings, catching Glenavon out with two short corner routines, the first of which led to Daniel Kearns producing a fingertip save from Craig Hyland with a curling shot from 20 yards.

There was nothing Hyland could do about Donnelly's effort, though, as the Cliftonville full-back exchanged passes with Rory Hale from another short corner before firing the Reds into a 12th-minute lead, his cross-cum-shot flying past Hyland and Robert Garrett, who was the Glenavon man stationed at the far post.

Seven minutes later, Cliftonville should have doubled the advantage when Chris Curran's pinpoint cross was met by Ryan Curran, whose header was tipped onto the bar by Hyland before Paul O'Neill missed the target with the rebound.

The Reds refused to relent, however, and were rewarded with the second goal through leading goalscorer Curran.

O'Neill was the quickest to react to Hyland beating away Hale's shot from distance, with the former Glentoran man clipping a cross to Curran, who outjumped both Peter Campbell and James Singleton to make it 2-0.

While the pace eased somewhat, Cliftonville came close to making it three just after the half-hour mark when Garrett blocked Jamie Harney's goal-bound header before Conor McCloskey nearly pulled a goal back for the Lurgan Blues in spectacular fashion when his 30-yard free-kick clipped the top of the crossbar.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton opted to ring the changes at the break, bringing Daniel Purkis and Calvin Douglas on for Moorhouse and Andrew Hall.

And Hamilton would have been delighted with how his players upped the ante as they pulled a goal back through Campbell, who nodded in from point-blank range after a McCloskey cross had caused havoc in the Cliftonville defence.

However, despite several extended spells of possession, Glenavon were unable to breach the Cliftonville defence. Purkis came closest when he forced a save from Aaron McCarey with a header before Donnelly tracked back to head Purkis' cross away from danger in stoppage time.

Having bounced back from last week's defeat by Linfield, Cliftonville have another midweek rest before travelling to Larne next Saturday, with Glenavon at home to Glentoran on Tuesday evening.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin, speaking to Sportsound: "We were excellent in the first half, some of the football we played and the chances we created came from some brilliant play.

"Going forward, we looked like we could score with every attack but 2-0 can be an uncomfortable scoreline, it's good if you have that lead but it can change very quickly.

"We tried to protect ourselves, but to be fair to Glenavon they were excellent in the second half, they stopped us getting out of our own half at times, so you have to give credit to Gary [Hamilton] and his players too.

"Two different styles from us, we played some excellent football but also showed we can battle and grind it out."