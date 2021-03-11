Kearney's Coleraine go into Friday's game with Crusaders on the back of a 14-game unbeaten run

Irish Premiership: Coleraine v Crusaders Venue: The Showgrounds, Coleraine Date: Friday, 12 March Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

There is no better measure of the Irish Premiership's health in recent years than Europe.

Between 2015 and 2018, Irish League clubs won six out of 42 European games. Since 2019, however, they have managed 13 victories out of 29.

Crusaders, Cliftonville, Ballymena United and Glentoran have all tasted success against continental counterparts, while in 2019, Linfield came within touching distance of the Europa League group stage, only to be edged out by Qarabag on away goals in the play-off round.

In 2020, Coleraine enjoyed a Europa League run of their own. After beating La Fiorita in the preliminary round to secure their first European win in 17 years, the Bannsiders shocked Slovenian side Maribor in a dramatic penalty shootout.

In the next round, Coleraine recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Motherwell, forcing extra-time and penalties, where they lost 3-0 with Northern Irish keeper Trevor Carson starring for the Scottish side.

Unsurprisingly, Coleraine's exertions in Europe took a heavy toll on the players, and it showed during an indifferent opening two months of the Irish Premiership season that yielded five defeats in their opening eight games.

The turning point arrived on a bitterly cold December afternoon when Stewart Nixon's last-gasp goal secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Warrenpoint Town.

That was the start of a 14-game unbeaten run, during which they have accrued 36 points from a possible 42.

And according to boss Oran Kearney, recovering from their European hangover has been the key to rediscovering the form that has thrust Coleraine firmly into the title conversation.

"I think it was one of the biggest hangovers that we've ever had in relation to Europe," said Kearney.

"Put yourself in the players' position, we've been in Europe sporadically over the last couple of years.

"We generally go out in the first round, but this year, to go not one but two rounds and push Motherwell right to the death on penalties, the Maribor experience and everything else, I just got the feeling in the first few months back that players were going 'this isn't what we do, we play under big lights in Europe' and that's human nature."

Breathing new life into his players after a thrilling, exhausting European adventure itself proved a challenging process.

"We tried everything to get it out of the system," admitted Kearney.

"But it's probably one of those things that's worked its way out, and we needed that catalyst with Stewart Nixon scoring that last-minute winner against Warrenpoint.

"From there, we've started to look like ourselves again. I would put it down to that, the experience and the journey over the summer, a lot of ones just struggled to come to terms with coming back to playing in our league again more than anything else."

Stephen O'Donnell, Aaron Traynor and James McLaughlin may return to the Coleraine line-up on Friday

Coleraine's unbeaten streak, which has helped them replace Larne as Linfield's closest challengers, included a comeback victory over Crusaders in January, and last season's League Cup winners once again welcome the north Belfast side to Ballycastle Road on Friday evening.

And while Stephen Baxter's side had to overcome Carrick Rangers in testing conditions at Taylors Avenue on Tuesday evening, Kearney hopes his side's midweek rest will stand them in good stead.

"It's been relentless, and for us, there are ones that were close to playing against Dungannon, like Stephen O'Donnell, Aaron Traynor and James McLaughlin, but the risk of throwing one of those players in for one game and losing them for another 10 was outweighed by getting another two or three sessions in before next week.

"Hopefully, we'll have players coming in and we can retain the ones that are there because it's been a revolving door."

While Coleraine will move to within two points of leaders Linfield with a win, Crusaders will narrow the gap on the Bannsiders to just a point if they can take all three points away from the Showgrounds.