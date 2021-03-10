Last updated on .From the section European Football

Atletico Madrid extended their advantage at the top of La Liga to six points as Diego Simeone's side came from behind to beat Athletic Bilbao.

Luis Suarez's penalty, his 18th league goal of the season, sealed the victory after the Uruguayan had been fouled by Unai Nunez shortly after half-time.

Iker Muniain gave Bilbao the lead when he slotted in Inaki Williams' cut-back.

Marcos Llorente restored parity for Atletico in first-half injury-time, when he headed in Thomas Lemar's cross.

Atletico, held to a 1-1 draw with city rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, are now six clear of Barcelona and eight ahead of defending champions Real with 12 games remaining.

Simeone's side are away to Getafe on Saturday, before travelling to face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next Wednesday. They trail the Premier League side 1-0.