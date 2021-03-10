Last updated on .From the section Barnet

Former Southampton and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Tim Flowers won 11 caps for England during his playing days

National League strugglers Barnet have parted company with manager Tim Flowers after less than three months in charge.

The Bees are 22rd in the table, 11 points from safety, and have lost their past five games.

Former Solihull Moors boss Flowers, 54, replaced Peter Beadle at the north London club on 14 December but lost 10 of his 11 league games.

"Despite the hope for a change of fortunes, the team has continued to struggle," a club statement said. external-link

Gary Anderson, Barnet's head of performance, will oversee training ahead of Saturday's National League fixture against Bromley.