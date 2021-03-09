SWPL 1 to resume 21-game season on 4 April
The Scottish Women's Premier League 1 will restart on 4 April, with clubs "committed" to a full 21-game season.
First minister Nicola Sturgeon last week gave the green light for the women's top flight, and men's Leagues 1 and 2 and Scottish Cup, to resume on the proviso players are tested weekly.
All levels of Scottish football, bar the men's top two tiers, were suspended in January amid a rise in Covid cases.
The SWPL 1 season is now scheduled to end on 6 June.
- Leagues 1 & 2 to restart on 20 March
All eight clubs will have resumed training this week as they prepare to continue a league campaign in which seven rounds of matches have been played, with a revised fixture list to be announced on Friday.
The SWPL 2's shutdown remains in place.
Vivienne MacLaren, chair of Scottish Women's Football, said: "We are delighted for all involved and those who support the game that there is an imminent return for SWPL 1 football.
"I would like to thank all the SWPL 1 clubs and our partners for their support. Our priority now is seeking a return for the whole of the girls' and women's game as soon as safely possible."