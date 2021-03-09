Two first-half goals saw Wigan Athletic beat Plymouth Argyle at Home Park

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he may have to sacrifice some of his side's attacking ambitions.

The Pilgrims lost 2-0 at home to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday - a fourth loss in five games that has seen Lowe's side concede 12 goals in that period.

"We are an expansive football team and we're always open," he said.

"Do we have to look at it a little bit now and maybe try to be a little bit more solid and resolute and take that attacking edge away a little bit?"

Lowe added: "I don't know, I'll have to have a think about where we want to go with it."

Lowe's side - who have not scored in three of their past five games - hit the frame of the goal three times in the loss to relegation-threatened Wigan and have slipped to 15th in the League One table.

"That's three games on the bounce we've lost now, we don't want to make it four, five or six, because it's not nice is it?," he added.

"It's not a nice thing to go through and that's what we've got to do, we've got to nip it in the bud as quick as we possibly can and make sure we put it right.

"The positive signs are that we're creating loads of chances, we're just not putting it in the back of the net."