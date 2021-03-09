Last updated on .From the section Scottish

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has warned Aberdeen they will be "told to beat it" if they try to recruit the Paisley club's manager Jim Goodwin. (National) external-link

Former Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Glass is the early frontrunner to replace Derek McInnes as manager, with Shaun Maloney also among those interested in the vacancy. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have condemned a "shameful and cowardly attack" on Shane Duffy after the centre-back was taunted on social media over his father's death. (Sun) external-link

Celtic's influence on Scottish football will diminish when Peter Lawwell steps down as chief executive this summer, says former Rangers chairman Dave King. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic say they are "not half of anything" after Rangers chairman Douglas Park referred to them as "the other half of the Old Firm" in a letter to first minister Nicola Sturgeon over criticism of how the Ibrox club handled their fans' title celebrations. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts chair Ann Budge intends to hand ownership of the club to fans' group Foundation of Hearts this summer ahead of an expected return to the top flight. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link