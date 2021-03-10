Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus scored when Manchester City beat Borussia Monchengladbach in the first leg

Manchester City will play the home leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The game has been moved because the German side would have had to quarantine for 10 days when they returned home from the United Kingdom.

Premier League leaders City won the first leg, which was also played in the Hungarian capital, 2-0.

The second leg will still take place on Tuesday, 16 March at 20:00 GMT.

"Uefa would like to thank Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach for their support and close co-operation, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to stage the match," said the European governing body.