Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town

Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|36
|24
|7
|5
|53
|26
|27
|79
|2
|Watford
|37
|21
|9
|7
|52
|26
|26
|72
|3
|Swansea
|36
|20
|9
|7
|45
|28
|17
|69
|4
|Brentford
|36
|19
|10
|7
|64
|38
|26
|67
|5
|Reading
|36
|18
|7
|11
|50
|38
|12
|61
|6
|Barnsley
|36
|18
|7
|11
|45
|39
|6
|61
|7
|Bournemouth
|37
|16
|11
|10
|55
|37
|18
|59
|8
|Middlesbrough
|37
|16
|8
|13
|46
|38
|8
|56
|9
|Cardiff
|37
|15
|10
|12
|54
|37
|17
|55
|10
|Millwall
|36
|11
|16
|9
|35
|33
|2
|49
|11
|Stoke
|37
|12
|13
|12
|41
|42
|-1
|49
|12
|Bristol City
|36
|15
|3
|18
|39
|48
|-9
|48
|13
|Luton
|36
|13
|8
|15
|30
|41
|-11
|47
|14
|QPR
|35
|12
|10
|13
|35
|40
|-5
|46
|15
|Blackburn
|36
|12
|8
|16
|49
|41
|8
|44
|16
|Preston
|37
|13
|5
|19
|39
|48
|-9
|44
|17
|Nottm Forest
|36
|10
|11
|15
|29
|35
|-6
|41
|18
|Huddersfield
|36
|11
|8
|17
|40
|51
|-11
|41
|19
|Derby
|37
|10
|10
|17
|27
|41
|-14
|40
|20
|Coventry
|36
|9
|11
|16
|32
|48
|-16
|38
|21
|Birmingham
|36
|8
|11
|17
|26
|46
|-20
|35
|22
|Rotherham
|33
|9
|5
|19
|36
|47
|-11
|32
|23
|Sheff Wed
|35
|9
|7
|19
|25
|45
|-20
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|36
|6
|8
|22
|24
|58
|-34
|26
