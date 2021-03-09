Last updated on .From the section Irish

Paul McElroy and Marcus Kane in aerial action during the first half at the Oval

Ballymena United ended Glentoran's six-game Premiership winning streak with a 2-0 victory at the Oval on Tuesday.

Tony Kane's 36th-minute free-kick flew directly into the net and then on 62 Kane's corner was flicked on and Ross Redman netted from close range.

Ballymena are now unbeaten in four matches after previously losing five in a row and remain in seventh spot.

Glentoran drop to fifth, 12 points behind leaders Linfield with two games in hand over their Belfast rivals.

The Glens started brightly and their best chance of the match fell to Conor McMenamin in the 26th minute - the forward's fiercely struck left-foot shot being saved by Jordan Williamson.

The conditions played a part in the opener as the wind helped carry Kane's corner into the net and another Kane delivery set up Redman for the visitors' second.

Paul McElroy went close to increasing the Braidmen's advantage but his right=foot drive flew just wide of the post.

Ballymena have now won two and drawn two of their last four outings,

The Glens will hope to bounce back when they travel to Milltown to face Warrenpoint Town on Saturday, with Ballymena entertaining Portadown at the Showgrounds.