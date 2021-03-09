Last updated on .From the section Edinburgh City

Gary Naysmith had been working as the loan manager for former club Hearts

Former Scotland full-back Gary Naysmith is the new manager of League Two side Edinburgh City.

The 42-year-old replaces James McDonaugh, who has taken on the role of sporting director at the club.

Naysmith spent three seasons in charge at East Fife, winning the League Two title in 2016.

The ex-Hearts, Everton and Sheffield United defender then moved on to Queen of the South, where he was in charge from December 2016 to May 2019.

"I am unbelievably excited to be getting the opportunity to front up a club that I believe can become a significant force in the coming years," said Naysmith, capped 46 times for his country.

Edinburgh City are fifth in the table as lower division sides wait for their campaign to resume.