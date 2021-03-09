Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Bongani Zungu is one of five players charged by the Scottish FA

Five Rangers players who breached Covid-19 rules have been charged by the Scottish FA.

Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey, Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear have all been cited after a party was broken up by police last month.

The group were fined by the club, who were also in dialogue with the SFA and Scottish government about the incident.

The principal hearing date is set for 25 March.

Bassey, Patterson and on-loan Amiens player Zungu have featured in the first team this season, while Mebude is on loan at Queen of the South. Goalkeeper Kinnear is a youth player.

Both Patterson and Zungu have played since returning from a period of isolation following the breach.

Earlier this season, Rangers duo Jordan Jones and George Edmundson were banned by the club for two weeks for attending an illegal house party.

Northern Irish winger Jones and English defender Edmundson were subsequently given seven-match bans by the SFA in November and both moved on loan to English clubs in January - Jones to Sunderland and Edmundson to Derby County.

Speaking last month about the quintet, boss Steven Gerrard said he had been "let down".

"I am trying to move forward and focus on the important things," Gerrard told Rangers TV.