Lindsay left his role as Dungannon Swifts boss in February

Kris Lindsay has joined Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin's backroom team.

Lindsay, who left his role as Dungannon Swifts boss in February, oversaw Reds training on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's Irish Premiership game with Glenavon.

Lindsay also worked under Gary Hamilton as a coach at Glenavon before moving to Dungannon in September 2018.

"It wasn't a call I was expecting to get from Paddy but, when he spoke to me about coming to Cliftonville, it excited me," said Lindsay.

"I enjoy working with players and there are a lot of very good ones here. It's my job to work with them and try to improve them and hopefully pass on any help and advice I can offer."

The former Linfield defender, 37, added: "I had only just left Dungannon when Paddy made contact and, even though that was only two-and-a-half weeks ago, because Cliftonville haven't lost any fixtures to the weather or Covid issues in that time, they've played a lot of matches.

"They've now come through that and are entering into a spell where they're only playing on Saturdays, as opposed to the constant Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday routine.

"You don't really get to do any proper work on the training pitch when you're playing as regularly as that, so I'm coming in at a time when I'll be able to work closely with the players each week and I'm really looking forward to it."

Welcoming Lindsay to Solitude, Reds boss McLaughlin said: "This is something we've been pursuing for a few weeks now and I'm delighted to welcome Kris to the club.

"He's a top class coach and, as well as enjoying working with him, I'm sure our players will also benefit from his expertise."

Cliftonville currently sit sixth in the Irish Premiership standings. After Saturday's home game against Glenavon, they face three of the league's top five teams with a trip to Larne before hosting Coleraine and Glentoran.