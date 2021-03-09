Last updated on .From the section Irish

Davis joined Rangers for a second spell from Southampton in 2019, initially on loan

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is optimistic that he will remain a Rangers player beyond this season after helping the Glasgow club secure a first Scottish league title in 10 years.

The 36-year-old's contract with the champions ends on 31 May.

"I'm sure we'll sort something out. I don't envisage it being a problem," said Davis of a new deal at the club.

"I've a very open relationship with the manager and the club. After the season we've had I certainly want more of it."

"We are very comfortable with the situation we are in," added Northern Ireland's record caps holder.

Success makes sacrifices worthwhile

The midfielder is in his second spell with Rangers and is relishing being part of the squad which has restored the club's fortunes.

"It's great for me to be here at this stage of my career being able to enjoy moments like that. You put in all the sacrifice for those moments in your career.

"I was delighted to be part of the team that won the title after so long - we have shown our quality and consistency.

"I knew coming back to the club I would hopefully get the chance to push for silverware again and get the club back to where it belongs at the top of Scottish football. That was a real driving force for me."

"We've put a lot into this season and a number of us have been together now for a couple of years.

"We've had some disappointments along the way but it certainly makes that moment you get over the line that little bit sweeter."

'One day he'll probably manage his boyhood club'

Davis, who has been capped 124 times by Northern Ireland, praises the role played by Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and believes the former Liverpool skipper will one day be given the opportunity to return to Anfield and manage his former club.

"From the first day he has tried to set standards here and instil that culture of trying to push each other every single day.

"He has done a fantastic job and having had that taste of success he will want more of it.

"We know that one day he'll probably get the chance to manage his boyhood club and he'll want to take that opportunity but at the minute I think he's very happy here.

"There is more room for progress and we want to go on and be a dominant force and build on what we have achieved this season."