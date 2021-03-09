Fabinho started against Chelsea last week and was used as a late substitute against Fulham last time out

Liverpool's Fabinho could start in midfield in the Reds' Champions League round of 16 tie against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Fabinho had been filling in as a defender before a muscle injury ruled him out of four games in February.

He made his comeback in the 1-0 home defeat by Chelsea on 4 March before a substitute appearance in Sunday's 1-0 Anfield loss to Fulham.

"Having him back is good," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"He missed the Fulham game from the start as playing two games [back-to-back] is dangerous in our situation."

Defender Ozan Kabak is still a doubt.

The Reds' 2-0 victory in their away leg against Leipzig is one of only two wins from their past eight games.

"I am happy to have this opportunity," said Klopp.

"We have momentum in the Champions League. They [Leipzig] have a different momentum as they won the last four, but previous results don't impact this game."

Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League after a torrid run of form which has included six consecutive home defeats.

"You can always have a chance in the next game," added Klopp whose side will be the designated 'home' team with the tie taking place in Budapest, Hungary, because of coronavirus restrictions.

"Consistency is the issue. It's nothing to do with Anfield."

Leipzig are aiming to make the Champions League quarter-finals for a second consecutive season, having reached the final four last campaign.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are second in the Bundesliga, two points behind Bayern Munich, having won each of their past six league fixtures.

Leipzig are still without January signing Dominik Szoboszlai, with the former RB Salzburg midfielder yet to make his debut because of adductor problems.

'Liverpool have 88% chance of qualifying'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote

"Liverpool's first leg victory against Leipzig has increased their chance of winning the Champions League because the Reds are now favourites to reach the quarter-finals. This has raised the club's chance of winning the competition to around 7%.

"This is still lower than earlier in the competition because of Liverpool's spectacular fall in the Euro Club Index external-link . They have dropped from 2nd place in Europe at the turn of the year to 7th place now.

"Liverpool's chance of a place in the last eight at the expense of Leipzig is now around 88% according to the Euro Club Index."

Liverpool excel against German teams - the stats