Lucy Graham: Everton Women captain extends contract until 2023
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Everton captain Lucy Graham has extended her contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.
The 24-year-old Scotland international midfielder joined the Toffees from Women's Super League rivals Bristol City in July 2019.
Boss Willie Kirk told the club website: "I'm delighted Lucy has signed a contract extension.
"I signed her at the earliest opportunity after I came to the club and she hasn't disappointed.