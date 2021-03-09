Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Graham previously played under Everton Women boss Willie Kirk for Hibernian

Everton captain Lucy Graham has extended her contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old Scotland international midfielder joined the Toffees from Women's Super League rivals Bristol City in July 2019.

Boss Willie Kirk told the club website: external-link "I'm delighted Lucy has signed a contract extension.

"I signed her at the earliest opportunity after I came to the club and she hasn't disappointed.