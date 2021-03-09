Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
PSGParis Saint Germain20:00BarcelonaBarcelona
Venue: Parc des Princes

Paris St-Germain v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino (left), Neymar (centre) and Kylian Mbappe
Neymar was injured in PSG's French Cup victory over Caen on 10 February

Paris St-Germain have ruled Neymar out of the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Barcelona.

The Brazil forward missed the first leg against his former side, which PSG won 4-1, with a thigh injury.

"Neymar returned to partial training with the squad last week and will continue to work back to fitness individually," said a PSG statement.

PSG's on-loan Everton striker Moise Kean will also be absent as he is self-isolating because of coronavirus.

Neymar helped the French champions reach their first Champions League final last August and has scored 12 in 17 competitive fixtures this season.

