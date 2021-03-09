Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Anfernee Dijksteel was injured at Swansea and is expected to miss the rest of the season

Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel will miss the rest of the Championship season with an ankle injury picked up in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Swansea City.

Dijksteel was withdrawn after only 16 minutes and left the ground in a protective boot. Scans have revealed a "disruption of the ankle joint".

The 24-year-old had played 31 games for Boro this season.

He joined the Teessiders from Charlton in January 2020.