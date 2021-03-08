Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1AtalantaAtalanta0

Inter Milan v Atalanta

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 22VidalSubstituted forEriksenat 53'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15Young
  • 24Eriksen
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 57Sportiello
  • 2Toloi
  • 17RomeroBooked at 59mins
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 3Maehle
  • 11Freuler
  • 15de Roon
  • 8Gosens
  • 18MalinovskiySubstituted forIlicicat 45'minutes
  • 32PessinaSubstituted forAl Miranchukat 73'minutes
  • 91ZapataSubstituted forMurielat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Palomino
  • 7Lammers
  • 9Muriel
  • 13Caldara
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 31Rossi
  • 40Ruggeri
  • 41Ghislandi
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 72Ilicic
  • 88Pasalic
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Aleksey Miranchuk replaces Matteo Pessina.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a cross following a set piece situation.

  3. Post update

    Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Luis Muriel replaces Duván Zapata.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  10. Post update

    Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Remo Freuler with a cross.

  12. Booking

    Cristian Romero (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Atalanta).

  15. Post update

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).

  18. Post update

    Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan26195263253862
2AC Milan26175450302056
3Juventus25157351213052
4Roma26155651381350
5Atalanta26147560332749
6Napoli25152855292647
7Lazio2513483935443
8Hellas Verona2610883429538
9Sassuolo259974039136
10Sampdoria2695123639-332
11Udinese2688102934-532
12Bologna2677123341-828
13Genoa2669112738-1127
14Fiorentina2668122941-1226
15Spezia2668123347-1426
16Benevento2668122648-2226
17Cagliari2657142943-1422
18Torino24311103545-1020
19Parma26210142352-2916
20Crotone2643192864-3615
View full Italian Serie A table

