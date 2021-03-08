Inter Milan v Atalanta

Substitution, Atalanta. Aleksey Miranchuk replaces Matteo Pessina.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2Hakimi
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 22VidalSubstituted forEriksenat 53'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 15Young
- 24Eriksen
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 57Sportiello
- 2Toloi
- 17RomeroBooked at 59mins
- 19Djimsiti
- 3Maehle
- 11Freuler
- 15de Roon
- 8Gosens
- 18MalinovskiySubstituted forIlicicat 45'minutes
- 32PessinaSubstituted forAl Miranchukat 73'minutes
- 91ZapataSubstituted forMurielat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Palomino
- 7Lammers
- 9Muriel
- 13Caldara
- 20Kovalenko
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 41Ghislandi
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 72Ilicic
- 88Pasalic
- 95Gollini
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Luis Muriel replaces Duván Zapata.
Post update
Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.
Post update
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Post update
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Remo Freuler with a cross.
Booking
Cristian Romero (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Romero (Atalanta).
Post update
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).
Post update
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).
Post update
Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristian Romero.