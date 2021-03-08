Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hege Riise oversaw a 6-0 win over Northern Ireland in her first game in interim charge of England last month

Interim England manager Hege Riise will take charge of Team GB at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

BBC Sport understands the Norwegian's appointment will be confirmed later this week.

Former Lionesses boss Phil Neville was set to coach Team GB this summer, but joined Inter Miami in January.

Riise is leading the England side on a temporary basis before Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman takes over permanently in September.

The Lionesses thrashed Northern Ireland 6-0 at St George's Park in her first game in charge last month.

Riise, 51, won Olympic gold as a player with Norway in 2000 and was also assistant coach to the USA team which won gold in London 2012.