Last updated on .From the section Celtic

John Collins (second from right) has played and coached at Celtic

Becoming Celtic's director of football would "of course be of interest" to John Collins, the club's former midfielder says.

Collins believes the club must appoint a director of football before selecting a new manager after Neil Lennon left.

The 53-year-old was assistant manager at Celtic between 2014 and 2016 and was previously director of football at Livingston.

"I believe I've got the skill set," Collins told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Of course it would be of interest to me."

Collins also played for Hibernian, Monaco, Everton and Fulham and won 58 caps for Scotland, going to three major tournaments.

He moved into management with Hibs, winning the Scottish League Cup in 2007, and also had a spell in charge of Belgian side Chareloi.

Lennon's assistant John Kennedy has been in interim charge of the first team for Celtic's past two games - a win and a draw - and the club this weekend relinquished the Scottish Premiership to Rangers after nine titles in a row.

"Celtic's played a big part of my life but I know there's a lot of experienced people in for the job," Collins said on Sportsound.