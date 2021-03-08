Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Rashford was involved in the build-up to United's second goal against Manchester City before coming off after injuring his ankle

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford did not suffer ankle ligament damage during Sunday's win at Manchester City.

Rashford hurt himself in the second half of the 2-0 victory.

The 23-year-old forward immediately signalled he was in pain and had to take his boot off as he walked slowly round the pitch after being replaced by Mason Greenwood.

He remains a doubt for Thursday's Europa League game with AC Milan.

It is understood there is still swelling and bruising around the ankle and Rashford has not been able to put any significant weight on it.

However, a scan has revealed there is no ligament damage.

Rashford has played in all 43 games for United this season, scoring 18 goals.

Fellow striker Edinson Cavani missed yesterday's game completely through injury and it is not known whether he will return in time to face AC Milan.