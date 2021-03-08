Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker did not suffer ankle ligament damage in derby
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford did not suffer ankle ligament damage during Sunday's win at Manchester City.
Rashford hurt himself in the second half of the 2-0 victory.
The 23-year-old forward immediately signalled he was in pain and had to take his boot off as he walked slowly round the pitch after being replaced by Mason Greenwood.
He remains a doubt for Thursday's Europa League game with AC Milan.
It is understood there is still swelling and bruising around the ankle and Rashford has not been able to put any significant weight on it.
However, a scan has revealed there is no ligament damage.
Rashford has played in all 43 games for United this season, scoring 18 goals.
Fellow striker Edinson Cavani missed yesterday's game completely through injury and it is not known whether he will return in time to face AC Milan.
- DeLorean: Back from the Future: How a fairytale went horribly wrong
- Snowfall: A new drug hits the streets of LA and changes the game forever...