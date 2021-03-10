Celtic have delayed a decision on whether to sign Airdrieonians winger Thomas Robert and will monitor the 20-year-old Frenchman further after he completed a two-week trial. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic insist they have done everything by the book in concluding a pre-contract agreement with midfielder Liam Shaw despite Sheffield Wednesday launching an investigation into the Glasgow club's move for the 19-year-old, with reports suggesting the England Championship outfit's legal team is involved. (Daily Record) external-link

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who has been linked with Celtic and German Bundesliga clubs, says he is "settled" with Dundee United. (The Courier, print edition)

Rangers have been put on the alert after reported target Kwadwo Baah's transfer from Rochdale to Manchester City fell through amid suggestions the 18-year-old winger's deal collapsed "at the medical stage of the deal". (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Burnley manager Owen Coyle says his friend, Eddie Howe, may be put off the Celtic job by structural changes at the club as the 43-year-old former Bournemouth boss would need someone in place with the same football philosophy. (Daily Record) external-link

Odds are continuing to fall on former Celtic midfielder Roy Keane becoming the club's next manager and he is now third favourite behind Manchester City Academy manager Enzo Maresca and caretaker John Kennedy. (The Herald) external-link

Former Scotland centre-half Steven Pressley has thrown his hat into the ring to become the next Aberdeen manager. (The Herald) external-link

There is a "very real" risk that this month's Old Firm derby will not go ahead due to fears of supporter behaviour after Rangers' clinching of the Scottish league title led to mass fan gatherings around the city and fears having emerged that similar scenes could occur on the day of the game against deposed champions Celtic. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Sky Sports is in talks with Rangers and the SPFL because the TV station, which backed Scottish football to the tune of £125m last summer, believes it should have been given greater access to Steven Gerrard and his players after the Ibrox club secured the title at the weekend, with ITV granted an exclusive interview with the manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic renewed their "Old Firm" trademark with Rangers at the Intellectual Property Office just days before claiming "we're not half of anything" after a statement from the new league champions that described their city rivals as the other part of the Old Firm. (The National) external-link

Rangers flew to Czech Republic for Thursday's Europa League tie with Slavia Prague on a 55-branded aeroplane to mark their latest Scottish title win, with a witty fan online nicknaming it "Bear Force One". (The Scotsman) external-link

Hearts are the most dominant Scottish Championship team in the last four years according to their win ratio, despite the perception that the Edinburgh side have laboured too often in matches this season. (The Scotsman) external-link

Players' union PFA Scotland has called for the abuse of footballers over social media to be treated as a hate crime. (Daily Mail, print edition)