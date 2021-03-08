Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Rotherham United have not been in action since beating Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on 3 March

Rotherham have been forced to postpone a third consecutive Championship fixture due to positive Covid-19 results at the club.

Saturday's home match against Coventry City has been called off after further cases were recorded in a repeat round of testing among players and staff.

Their trip to Brentford last Saturday and Tuesday's home match at Luton had already been postponed on Friday.

Rotherham have not disclosed the number of positive cases within the club.

The Millers, third from bottom in the Championship and three points adrift of safety, closed their Roundwood training ground on Friday after the first positive cases were recorded.

They confirmed a further set of results received on Monday had returned "several more positive cases".

In a statement, the club said "it will continue to further investigate the outbreak".

The EFL will also submit their own inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the postponement of the Coventry City fixture.

It is the second time Rotherham have been affected by a Covid-19 outbreak at the club this season. They had to postpone fixtures against Derby County and Middlesbrough in December following a number of positive tests.