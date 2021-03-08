Last updated on .From the section Football

The EFL will confirm a date for the release of the 2021-22 season fixtures in due course

The English Football League has confirmed the 2021-22 season will begin on Friday, 6 August.

It has also announced that the play-off finals for all three divisions will be staged at Wembley across the last two weekends in May 2022.

The League One play-off final will be held on Saturday, 21 May with the League Two and Championship finals on Saturday, 28 May and Sunday, 29 May.

The Carabao Cup final will also return to the last Sunday in February.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are due to face each other in this season's final on Sunday, 25 April at Wembley after the date was moved from 28 February in the hope more supporters would be permitted to attend under relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

The split play-off finals in May mean the regular League One season will conclude on 30 April, while the Championship and League Two campaigns culminate the following weekend of 7-8 May.

