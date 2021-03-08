Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pierre Webo (right) was sent off after a row with the fourth official

Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu has been suspended until the end of the season for "inappropriate behaviour" during the Champions League group game between Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir in December.

The game was halted after Coltescu was accused of using a racist term towards Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo.

Governing body Uefa found Coltescu had not breached rules regarding racism.

Assistant referee Octavian Sovre was reprimanded but not suspended.

Uefa found Coltescu and Sovre had breached Article 11(1) and and Article 6(1) of its disciplinary regulations, which require officials to "behave in a professional and appropriate manner".

Both officials have been ordered to attend an educational programme before the end of June. BBC Sport also understands Uefa will introduce training for match officials on the use and sensitivity of language.

Players from both sides walked off the pitch at Parc des Princes after Basaksehir alleged Webo had been racially abused 14 minutes into the Group H game on 8 December.

Former Cameroon striker Webo had been shown a red card in an exchange on the touchline.

The match was completed the following day with a new set of officials, PSG winning 5-1.