Steven Gerrard returned Rangers to the top of the Scottish Premiership

Rangers get a shout out from the WWE, a flying banner does Liverpool no favours, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets one up on Pep Guardiola again and we witnessed possibly the worst foul we'll see all year.

1. "Have you ever seen Gerrard win the league?"

Steven Gerrard's Rangers of course won their first Scottish Premiership trophy for 10 years over the weekend.

It looks like the manager enjoyed himself.

Rangers are unbeaten this season, with a 20 point lead with six games remaining. They've rightly received praise from lots of different corners, including, quite remarkably, WWE boss Triple H.

Not everyone was so gracious…

2. Paint it red

Manchester United fans may want to get this one framed, although for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a well-deserved win over Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday was just another feather in the cap.

3. They've rumbled us…

Guardiola may not have quite figured out how to win consistently against Manchester United, but City's media department seem to have found the formula for a proper derby trailer and now none of our jobs are safe.

4. Relegation fodder?

In news that will, by this stage, surprise no one, Liverpool lost another match at Anfield on Sunday.

Some Liverpool fans had hired a plane to fly a message of support over the stadium during the game. It didn't do much to help.

Their team are, quite simply, looking more stretched than this touchline jacket from Scott Parker.

5. It's in the game

Good point - why hasn't this happened yet?

6. Sent to Coventry

Among all of the big games taking place this weekend, you won't have seen a truer strike than this from the WSL 2.

7. Oh Mia Oh My

The Women's Super League's top scorer, Vivianne Miedema was on target again yesterday, as Arsenal beat Birmingham City 4-0.

8. Don't call it a comeback

Did you know that LL Cool J was a Leeds fan?! We look forward to seeing him in the Don Revie stand, giving it the big'un, once fans are allowed to return.

9. Best league in the world

Come on Premier League, you're embarrassing us now. This is what Americans mock 'soccer' for.

10. That's why they call it a super food

Harry Kane and Gareth Bale fired more shots on the Palace this weekend than an Oprah Winfrey interview.

Both scored twice in a 4-1 rout of Crystal Palace - Spurs' third win in a row.

11. A cold day in Hull

Well, that's satisfying.

12. File this under 'tactical foul'

And, finally, you probably won't see a worse foul all year than this one from Wolfsburg's Paulo Otavio.