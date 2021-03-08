Hamilton said Glenavon lacked determination and hunger during Saturday's loss at Portadown

Irish Premiership: Portadown v Glenavon Venue: Shamrock Park, Portadown Date: Tuesday, 9 March Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has called for a strong response from his players after admitting that Saturday's defeat by Portadown was "embarrassing".

The Ports won 4-1 at Shamrock Park on Saturday, but the Lurgan Blues have a shot at quick revenge when they travel to their Mid-Ulster rivals on Tuesday.

"It was embarrassing," said Hamilton, reflecting on Saturday's result.

"Like the first derby game this season, I didn't think the determination, fight spirit or hunger was there."

Hamilton added: "That saddens me as a manager because it's the one thing I expect from my teams.

"Throughout the years, we've shown that, but that's two derbies this season, the first one finished 4-2 and the second finished 4-1 and both of them have been embarrassing for the club."

Portadown again proved too strong for Glenavon on Saturday as they backed up October's win at Mourneview Park with another commanding performance in the first instalment of a quickfire Mid-Ulster derby double.

Lee Bonis headed the Ports in front before Sam Warde doubled the lead with a penalty, which was awarded after Glenavon's Lee McNulty used his hands to stop Stephen Murray's goal-bound effort on the line, resulting in McNulty's dismissal.

Ben Guy made it 3-0, and while Sean Ward pulled one back for Glenavon, Chris Lavery wrapped up the win for the Ports, which ended the Lurgan Blues' six-game unbeaten run.

And Hamilton, who last week signed a three-year contract extension at Glenavon, admitted he was left "worried" by another timid display from his side against their rivals.

"We owe the supporters a massive apology, on behalf of the staff and the players, because it's not acceptable and it's not good enough," added Hamilton, who will again be without James Singleton on Tuesday after the Lurgan Blues skipper suffered a head injury against Carrick Rangers.

Glenavon skipper James Singleton will miss Tuesday's game at Shamrock Park with a head injury

"In derby games, you expect to see at least a bit of fight and spirit and to be competing in the game, but outside of the first 10 minutes, we certainly didn't show that.

"It worried me because if you can't get yourself up for derby games, then there's something mentally missing in you.

"Everybody wants to play in derby games - OK, fans aren't here at the minute, but at the end of the day, when you strip it back it's still a derby game against your rivals, and you want to win those games, I know I did.

"In the two derbies this season we've come up short, we haven't competed in either of them and we've let everybody down."

Glenavon are not the only side looking to bounce back from a defeat with Crusaders aiming to return to winning ways at Carrick Rangers following Saturday's home loss to Warrenpoint Town.

Warrenpoint hope to claim another big scalp in Belfast when they travel to leaders Linfield, with in-form Glentoran targeting a seventh league win on the spin when they welcome Ballymena United to the Oval.

With Larne not in action, the Glens will move above Tiernan Lynch's side into third in the table with three points against the Sky Blues.