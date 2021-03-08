Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shiels helped Rangers secure promotion back to the Scottish Premiership before leaving Ibrox in 2016

Former Rangers forward Dean Shiels says he is proud to have been a "tiny piece" in the club's journey back to the summit of Scottish football.

Rangers clinched their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years on Sunday after Celtic's draw with Dundee United.

Former NI international Shiels spent four years at Ibrox and helped the club seal promotion back to the Premiership before leaving in 2016.

"I've got a great connection with the club," said Shiels.

"I spent four years there and I felt proud. It's been a long time coming.

Shiels, who last week landed his first managerial role with Irish Premiership club Dungannon Swifts, added: "I felt proud that I managed to have a tiny piece of trying to get them back to where they belong.

"It's made all the hard work over the last few years worthwhile to see the lads finally clinch it and to put the club back where they should be, at the top of Scottish football.

"There were a lot of dark times and I think the fans stood by the club. I was down in Division Three and there were 50,000 people coming to the games. I think without that fanbase, the club would never have survived."

Celtic's draw at Dundee United left Steven Gerrard's Rangers with an unassailable 20-point lead with six games remaining.

Clinching the title caps a remarkable comeback with the Glasgow club having been in the bottom tier of Scottish football as recently as 2012 following their financial collapse.

However, even when Rangers were battling at the lower end of Scottish football, Shiels said he never doubted their ability to re-establish themselves as a top-flight force.

"That club was always destined to come back," added Shiels, who played his part in Rangers' Scottish Championship-winning campaign in 2015-16 before leaving Ibrox at the end of his contract.

This season's Scottish Premiership triumph is Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis' fourth as a Rangers player

"That club's built on winning and the winning culture has been there since time began. They were always going to come back and thankfully it's happened now.

"Hopefully the club can build on that and push on and repeat it and repeat it like they've done in the past."

Shiels, who also had spells at Hibernian, Kilmarnock and Dunfermline, also believes Steven Davis is the "best Rangers midfielder in the past 15 years".

The 36-year-old Northern Ireland captain returned to Ibrox in January 2019 after a six-and-a-half-year stint at Southampton, having won three league titles, two Scottish Cups, three League Cups during his first spell at Rangers.

"He's been vital, not just with what he offers on the pitch, his ability speaks for itself and you just need to watch the impact he has on the team, but off the pitch he's a leader," said Shiels.

"I think he's the best Rangers midfielder in the past 15 years.

"He's a brilliant person on and off the pitch and I'm sure Steven Gerrard is delighted to have someone like him with him."