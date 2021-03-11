Liverpool have not lost in the league at Wolves for almost 30 years - a game Mark Lawrenson remembers well - but will they extend that unbeaten record at Molineux on Monday night?

"Their last defeat was August 1981, and it was my Liverpool debut," said BBC football expert Lawrenson. "Mike Matthews got the Wolves winner, and it wasn't my fault by the way.

"This time? It's going to be close, but that unbeaten run should survive, as long as I don't turn up."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches this season, against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's fixtures, he is up against Bend it Like Beckham actor Frank Harper, whose new film Nemesis is out at the end of this month.

Harper is a lifelong Millwall fan who last saw the Lions in the top flight in 1990. Will they be back anytime soon? "It's always going to be hard for us. The Championship is probably the most competitive league in the world, and is a very high standard too."

Frank is known for his hardman roles like his part in Nemesis, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, This is England and Silent Night, but in Bend it like Beckham he played the father of a football-loving teenage girl (Keira Knightley) in the 2002 film which inspired a generation of female footballers, including England defender Alex Greenwood.

"What a lot of people don't realise is that when Bend it like Beckham came out, women's football was the most-watched female team sport in the United States," Harper told BBC Sport.

"That's why the film did so well there, not because of the title - no-one in the United States really knew who David Beckham was back then, and soccer was well down the pecking order for male sports. But, because it was about women's football, it went massive.

"Almost 20 years on, it is absolutely brilliant to see how women's football has taken off over here in the UK too.

"Some of the girls who played in the matches in Bend it like Beckham played for real, and were semi-pros here. I remember going to watch the women's FA Cup final at Selhurst Park in 2003 and there were about 10,000 people there.

"Now, it's fully professional and the women's FA Cup final is at Wembley, with crowds of around 45,000, and the England team are playing there and selling it out.

"That speaks volumes for how much its profile has increased in the past 20 years or so and the standard has come on leaps and bounds too, in terms of their technique and ability on the ball. That's one of the benefits of it being fully professional now, and it's going to keep on improving."

Frank Harper and a young Jordan Pickford in 2006? No, it's his This is England co-star Thomas Turgoose

Harper supports Millwall, one of the clubs his dad, Dave Harper, played for in a 14-year professional career between 1957 and 1971.

Frank explained: "It wasn't just because he played for them - I grew up in south London and all of my dad's side of my family came from Peckham. Millwall was always their team - my grandad took my dad to the Den too, and my great grandfather was a Millwall fan too, so it was a generational thing.

"He played for Orient too, and I remember being stood out the dressing room when they had won the old Third Division in 1970 - he came out and gave me his winners' medal. My brother has got that now, but I have got his medal from when Millwall won Division Four in 1962, before I was born."

"A lot has changed since then, and not many of the grounds in London that he used to play at are still there - and if they are, most of them have been changed beyond recognition.

"You can't turn back time, but I do miss the old grounds that have gone. When I've been to the new Wembley for games with my daughter, she's said 'this is amazing' but it can never compare to the old one, and the unique history it had. When it was knocked down, which should never have been allowed to happen, every iconic footballer in the world that had ever lived had played there."

Frank's favourite Millwall team is the one that won promotion to the top flight in 1988. "Teddy Sheringham and Tony Cascarino both scored over 20 goals apiece that season which was one of the main reasons we went up. We were quite unplayable and that lasted most of that first season in Division One as well because people didn't quite know what to make of them. We also had one of Millwall's ultimate cult figures, Terry Hurlock, in midfield."

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

FRIDAY

Newcastle v Aston Villa (20:00 GMT)

Aston Villa are still missing Jack Grealish but Newcastle are worse off injury-wise, and are going to be without Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron until the start of April, after the international break.

Both of these sides drew last time out, Villa against Wolves and Newcastle at West Brom - which was not exactly a thriller.

I have a feeling this game will be cagey too. The Magpies need the points more, but I think they will still focus on making themselves difficult to beat rather than going all-out for a win.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Frank's prediction: 0-2

SATURDAY

Leeds v Chelsea (12:30 GMT)

Chelsea are going great guns - they are now unbeaten in 11 games since Thomas Tuchel took charge, and they were just too good for Everton on Monday night.

Leeds, in contrast, have not been on a great run of form recently, with just one win in five league games. I don't think they've been playing that badly though, and they will definitely test Chelsea's improved defence.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Frank's prediction: 1-1

Crystal Palace v West Brom (15:00 GMT)

Crystal Palace got a bit of a hammering at the hands of Tottenham last weekend but they are still perfectly safe from relegation.

With 10 games to go, West Brom are 19th, eight points from safety, while Palace are eight points above the relegation zone, in 13th place

West Brom are obviously in much deeper trouble. They have picked up a few points in recent weeks by keeping things tight, and I am sure that will be their plan here too - but Wilfried Zaha is back for Palace and he could make the difference.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Frank's prediction: After he stopped playing football my dad had a pub for 18 years which was the nearest pub to Selhurst Park so I know a lot of Palace fans. I've got to go with them here really. 2-1

Everton v Burnley (17:30 GMT)

Everton's home form has not been great but this is a chance to change that.

The Toffees can match Burnley physically and if they do the same with their work ethic then they should win because they have more quality in their side.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Frank's prediction: Everton are a funny side, very up and down with results. They should beat Burnley though. 3-1

Fulham v Man City (20:00 GMT)

Fulham were fantastic at Anfield last weekend and fully deserved their victory over Liverpool. With three months of the season to go, they have given themselves a fighting chance of staying up, and you just know they will give it a good go in this game too.

This is obviously a much bigger test, though. Manchester City's long winning run was ended by neighbours Manchester United but I think that defeat could end up doing Pep Guardiola's side some good.

If City beat Fulham they will go 17 points clear for a few hours at least - United and Leicester don't play until Sunday - and would require only five more wins to wrap up the title

In my time playing for Liverpool, we would go on long unbeaten runs or whatever and they became the focus in the media. They shouldn't be. Sometimes it would almost be a case of 'thank god for that' when we lost, just so people would stop throwing those numbers at you all the time.

Also, a defeat at the right time can concentrate the mind for the tests that are to come - the old 'short, sharp shock' if you like, because there is nothing worse than your players starting to think that you can't be beaten.

Apart from the fact it was against their rivals, Sunday was probably a 'good' defeat for City, because it is not going to stop them winning the Premier League.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Frank's prediction: The title is still City's to lose even though United beat them last week. 0-3

SUNDAY

Southampton v Brighton (12:00 GMT)

For the first 15 minutes against Manchester City on Wednesday, Southampton played like they were the Pep Guardiola side. They were fabulous.

It didn't last though. Once you get past their high press, Saints seem to have a soft centre, and they seem to concede a lot of goals.

Ralph Hasenhuttl praises 'brave' Southampton despite Man City loss

Brighton's problem is at the other end of the pitch and, despite some decent performances, their run of results has left them in the thick of the relegation battle.

They will feel their performances have deserved far more than their haul of only two points from their past five league games, but maybe it is time for their boss Graham Potter to say 'let's just make sure of getting a draw' to stop the rot.

The Seagulls have never beaten Saints in the Premier League, and I don't think that will change here, but they are good enough to get something out of it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Frank's prediction: I know they both need a win but I'm going to be a bit boring and go for another draw. 1-1

Leicester v Sheff Utd (14:00 GMT)

We know all about Leicester's injuries but they still beat Brighton last weekend and they should be too strong for Sheffield United.

Sheff Utd lacked quality - Wilder on defeat to Southampton

Blades boss Chris Wilder showed his frustration when he talked about how he would get rid of some of his players now if he could. He is already thinking about next season, in the Championship, and how they can bounce back.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Frank's prediction: As a neutral, Leicester's title win in 2016 was just amazing. I wish that kind of thing happened more often. 2-0

Arsenal v Tottenham (16:30 GMT)

Tottenham are firing properly now - they have scored four goals in three of their past four games - and Jose Mourinho is always very keen to let people know about it.

I don't blame Jose for banging his drum about it, because Spurs have hit form and found some consistency.

That's what Arsenal need - they have produced some good performances recently but I am still not really sure what to expect from them week to week.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Frank's prediction: I've got a couple of good pals who are Tottenham supporters and all they do is complain. I'm going to cheer them up and say Spurs are going to win. It looks like Gareth Bale has woken up too - he is such a good player when he's fit. 1-2

Man Utd v West Ham (19:15 GMT)

Manchester United's win at Manchester City was a great result, and they got it with their best performance of the season.

West Ham will bring a different sort of problem for United, though, and it is one that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have not always solved this season.

Rather than going at them, like City did, the Hammers will sit in and United will have to take the game to them.

The Hammers carry plenty of attacking threat too, though, and both sides will be full of confidence.

It could be very close, but I'm expecting it to be much livelier than when West Ham came to Old Trafford in the FA Cup last month.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Frank's prediction: Even if West Ham were playing a local park side I could not give them a victory. I don't think they will get anything at Old Trafford anyway though. 3-1

MONDAY

Wolves v Liverpool (20:00 GMT)

Having Fabinho back in midfield clearly helped Liverpool in their Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday. They will need him in there in this game too.

Wolves will have seen how other teams have got good results against Liverpool recently, so they will be happy to sit back and make things difficult for them, thinking they will still get a chance or two at the other end.

Liverpool's away form hasn't been too bad of late, but you can't say they will finish in the top four while they can't win at home.

We have an extreme situation - Klopp

They are also relying on some of the teams above them suffering a real drop off in form in order for them to make up the ground they have lost, so it is not really in their hands at the moment.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Frank's prediction: Liverpool have been struggling a lot. I know they have had a lot of injuries but their title win last season is looking more and more like a freak result now, even though they won it so easily. I do feel sorry for them though because the way last season ended, and the fact they couldn't celebrate properly, would have really taken the shine off being champions after such a long wait. 3-1

Lawro and Frank were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

From last weekend's Premier League games, Lawro got five correct results from 10 matches, including four exact scores, for a total of 170 points.

He beat singer-songwriter Ben Howard, who got four correct results, with no exact scores, giving him a total of 40 points.

Lawro also picked up 10 additional points for predicting Manchester City would beat Southampton on Wednesday. He went for a 3-0 scoreline, and they ended up winning 5-2.

