Ryan Bowman has scored 30 goals in 82 League Two appearances for Exeter City

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says top scorer Ryan Bowman is a 'marked man' who is unfairly on the wrong side of decisions from match officials.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 12 goals this season, returned from suspension with an influential display as City crushed Leyton Orient 4-0.

"He gets whacked more than any other player," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"If he ever puts his body into an opposition player he gets penalised straight away and there's uproar."

Bowman, who set up the first goal of Matt Jay's hat-trick, was taken off 10 minutes before the end of the game.

"I wanted to protect Ryan a little bit, hence why I took him off towards the end," added Taylor.

"He really does put himself about, which is what the team needs, but he's on a tightrope because he's a marked man in this league."