Emily Ramsey made her Manchester United debut in a Women's FA Cup fifth-round win over London Bees in February 2019

West Ham have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Emily Ramsey on loan until the end of the season.

Ramsey, 20, has joined the Hammers as cover on an emergency basis outside of the transfer window after Mackenzie Arnold was injured in training.

The former England Under-17 and Under-19 international has made two league appearances for United since joining the club in 2018.

The ex-Liverpool keeper has also spent time on loan at Sheffield United.

