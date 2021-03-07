Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, who has led the Ibrox club to their first Scottish league title in 10 years, is second favourite with the bookmakers behind Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders to take over as Anfield boss after the reigning English champions suffered a sixth consecutive home defeat under Jurgen Klopp. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King insists there is no chance of manager Steven Gerrard leaving Ibrox to become Liverpool boss in the near future. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

West Ham United are poised to push ahead with tying manager David Moyes down to a new long-term contract amid concern that other clubs are taking an interest in the Scot. (TeamTalk) external-link

Police in the English town of Corby have criticised a group of Rangers fans for their "blatant disregard" for Covid-19 lockdown rules following an illegal title party. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers fans have defended lockdown-flouting title parties after they were criticised by Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, for beaching Covid rules, saying the occasion of winning their first top-flight title in 10 years was "just too momentous". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton has spoken of his pride in seeing captain James Tavernier, who he signed for the club, lead them to the Scottish Premiership title. (The Herald) external-link

Club chairman Douglas Park has described Rangers' title win "unbelievable" and says "we want this to be the start of many". (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy says "panic" and a "massive overhaul" will not help his club win back the Scottish title after their nine-year reign was ended by city rivals Rangers. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has described Rangers' title win as "a blip" from which his side can recover. (The National) external-link

Hibernian defender Paul McGinn has described St Johnstone's playing surface as "disgusting" after his side's defeat in Perth on Saturday. (The Scotsman) external-link