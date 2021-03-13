Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers20:00LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Roberto Firmino
Forward Roberto Firmino has only scored six goals in 37 appearances for Liverpool this season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will select from an unchanged squad.

Daniel Podence and Marcal remain out with groin injuries, while Raul Jimenez continues his recovery from a fractured skull.

Liverpool will assess forward Roberto Firmino, who has missed the past two matches with a sore knee.

Manager Jurgen Klopp could stick with centre-back pairing Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips, who have kept clean sheets on their only two starts together.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves will have seen how other teams have got good results against Liverpool recently, so they will be happy to sit back and make things difficult for them, thinking they will still get a chance or two at the other end.

Liverpool's away form hasn't been too bad of late, but you can't say they will finish in the top four while they can't win at home.

They are also relying on some of the teams above them suffering a real drop off in form in order for them to make up the ground they have lost, so it is not really in their hands at the moment.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Bend it like Beckham actor Frank Harper

Liverpool have scored with just two of their last 67 shots from open play in the Premier League.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This is the 100th league meeting, all of them in the top flight. Liverpool lead by 52 wins to Wolves' 30.
  • Wolves have lost eight league matches in a row against Liverpool, one short of their longest top-flight losing streak versus an opponent: nine against Manchester City from 1902-33.
  • Their only victory in 13 Premier League fixtures against Liverpool came away in December 2010. Wolves only scored four goals in those 13 games.
  • However, Wolves have twice beaten Jurgen Klopp's side in the FA Cup: at Anfield in January 2017 and at Molineux two years later.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Their solitary defeat in seven league matches was by 4-1 at Manchester City (W3, D3).
  • Wolves have only once managed consecutive Premier League home wins since the beginning of last season - in July 2020 against Everton and Crystal Palace.
  • They can keep successive Premier League clean sheets for the second time this season.
  • Wolves have opened the scoring in just one of their past 18 league matches, and that was an own goal by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
  • Adama Traore has gone 46 Premier League appearances without a goal.

Liverpool

  • They have the worst record in the Premier League since the start of February, earning three points from seven games.
  • Liverpool's nine league defeats this season is as many as in their previous three campaigns combined.
  • The Reds have failed to score in eight of their past 13 league matches. They haven't ended more top-flight games without a goal in a season since 2011-12.
  • Their earliest goal in those 13 fixtures was scored by Roberto Firmino in first-half stoppage time at Tottenham in January.
  • Diogo Jota scored 33 goals in 111 league appearances for Wolves before joining Liverpool last year.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30216361214069
2Man Utd28159455322354
3Leicester28165748321653
4Chelsea29149644251951
5West Ham27146742311148
6Everton28144104037346
7Tottenham27136846281845
8Liverpool28127947361143
9Aston Villa271251039281141
10Arsenal27115113528738
11Crystal Palace29107123147-1637
12Leeds28113144346-336
13Wolves2898112837-935
14Southampton2896133549-1433
15Burnley2989122237-1533
16Newcastle2877142845-1728
17Fulham29512122233-1127
18Brighton27511112735-826
19West Brom2939172057-3718
20Sheff Utd2842221645-2914
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport