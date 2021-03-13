Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Forward Roberto Firmino has only scored six goals in 37 appearances for Liverpool this season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will select from an unchanged squad.

Daniel Podence and Marcal remain out with groin injuries, while Raul Jimenez continues his recovery from a fractured skull.

Liverpool will assess forward Roberto Firmino, who has missed the past two matches with a sore knee.

Manager Jurgen Klopp could stick with centre-back pairing Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips, who have kept clean sheets on their only two starts together.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves will have seen how other teams have got good results against Liverpool recently, so they will be happy to sit back and make things difficult for them, thinking they will still get a chance or two at the other end.

Liverpool's away form hasn't been too bad of late, but you can't say they will finish in the top four while they can't win at home.

They are also relying on some of the teams above them suffering a real drop off in form in order for them to make up the ground they have lost, so it is not really in their hands at the moment.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 100th league meeting, all of them in the top flight. Liverpool lead by 52 wins to Wolves' 30.

Wolves have lost eight league matches in a row against Liverpool, one short of their longest top-flight losing streak versus an opponent: nine against Manchester City from 1902-33.

Their only victory in 13 Premier League fixtures against Liverpool came away in December 2010. Wolves only scored four goals in those 13 games.

However, Wolves have twice beaten Jurgen Klopp's side in the FA Cup: at Anfield in January 2017 and at Molineux two years later.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Their solitary defeat in seven league matches was by 4-1 at Manchester City (W3, D3).

Wolves have only once managed consecutive Premier League home wins since the beginning of last season - in July 2020 against Everton and Crystal Palace.

They can keep successive Premier League clean sheets for the second time this season.

Wolves have opened the scoring in just one of their past 18 league matches, and that was an own goal by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Adama Traore has gone 46 Premier League appearances without a goal.

Liverpool