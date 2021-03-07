Gareth Bale has scored in each of his last five Premier League home starts, a run that goes back to his first spell in 2013

Gareth Bale has recovered from the "psychological scars" that led to his slow start to life back at Tottenham, manager Jose Mourinho said after their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Bale and Harry Kane each scored twice in a comfortable win.

Wales' Bale, on loan from Real Madrid, has scored six goals in his past six games, with another three assists.

"I'm very happy, he is a fantastic player and I'm so happy to work with a player like him," said Mourinho.

Bale, 31, arrived at Spurs with a knee problem following a season in Spain where he struggled with injuries and a lack of first-team football under Zinedine Zidane.

Bale has broken psychological barrier - Mourinho

He had started just two Premier League matches, and three of his four goals had come in cup games, until his recent return to form.

"Nobody challenged him. We just supported him," Mourinho told BBC Sport.

"I found psychological scars. When you have a couple of seasons with lots of injuries I think it is not about the muscular scars but the psychological scars - that brings fears and instability.

"There is a moment when you are working very well and everyone around you is giving everything we can give, there is a moment where that psychological barrier has to be broken. And he broke it. It was him, not us. We just supported him."

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Mourinho added to BBC Radio 5 Live that Bale "needs to enjoy the positive talk with everybody that was doubting his first half of the season".

He recently said it is up to Real Madrid whether Bale could stay next season. The Wales forward has one year left on his deal with the club where he won four Champions Leagues in seven years.

Bale said: "I'm feeling good. A lot of games are coming thick and fast so it's about recovering and getting ready for the next one.

"I wouldn't have come if I didn't think I could contribute. It's taken time but that's the reality of football and my body. I feel good now, hopefully I can keep this form going."