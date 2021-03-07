Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic not clinical enough - Kennedy

Celtic have "not been good enough" this season, but can recover from failing in their big bid to win 10 in a row, says interim manager John Kennedy.

Kennedy's side drew 0-0 with Dundee United, confirming Rangers as Scottish Premiership champions after Celtic had won the previous nine titles.

The Ibrox side have won 28 of their 32 games and dropped just eight points.

"They're champions because they've deserved it this season. They've been better than us," Kennedy said.

"We know we're capable of being up there, we've done it for long enough."

Kennedy took charge following Neil Lennon's resignation last month and oversaw a 1-0 win over Aberdeen last week.

Celtic still have six league games to play but trail Rangers by 20 points, with the Glasgow clubs meeting in the third Old Firm match of the season in two weeks.

"We've not been good enough," said Kennedy, whose side begin their defence of the Scottish Cup next month. "There's other things to play for this season and that becomes our focus.

"I don't think the league table tells an accurate story in terms of the success we've had over the piece. This season, we've been well below what we've been capable of. Rangers have been very, very strong.

"We've competed and dominated domestically for a long period of time, not just in the league, in all the competitions. We've had a set-back. We've got to pick ourselves up and drive forward again."