Diogo Dalot's goal was his first for AC Milan in Serie A since joining the club in October

AC Milan moved within touching distance of Serie A leaders Inter Milan with a comfortable victory at Verona.

Despite being without injured top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it appeared to be a welcome return to form for Milan, who have faltered of late.

Rade Krunic's superb free-kick put them in charge and Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot scored a brilliant second after the break.

The result leaves Stefano Pioli's side three points behind city rivals Inter.

Antonio Conte's Inter team could regain a six-point lead at the top of the table if they win their home game in hand against Atalanta on Monday (19:45 GMT).

Milan, who had arrived in Verona with just one win from their four previous Serie A fixtures, led the table from October until midway through February and are chasing their first Scudetto for a decade.