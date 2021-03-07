Italian Serie A
Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0AC MilanAC Milan2

Hellas Verona 0-2 AC Milan: Visitors win to move within touching distance of Serie A leaders Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Diogo Dalot scores
Diogo Dalot's goal was his first for AC Milan in Serie A since joining the club in October

AC Milan moved within touching distance of Serie A leaders Inter Milan with a comfortable victory at Verona.

Despite being without injured top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it appeared to be a welcome return to form for Milan, who have faltered of late.

Rade Krunic's superb free-kick put them in charge and Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot scored a brilliant second after the break.

The result leaves Stefano Pioli's side three points behind city rivals Inter.

Antonio Conte's Inter team could regain a six-point lead at the top of the table if they win their home game in hand against Atalanta on Monday (19:45 GMT).

Milan, who had arrived in Verona with just one win from their four previous Serie A fixtures, led the table from October until midway through February and are chasing their first Scudetto for a decade.

Line-ups

Hellas Verona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Silvestri
  • 23MagnaniBooked at 26mins
  • 21GünterSubstituted forDimarcoat 57'minutes
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 5Faraoni
  • 61Tameze
  • 4Pinto VelosoSubstituted forIlicat 57'minutes
  • 8Lazovic
  • 7BarakSubstituted forBessaat 53'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20ZaccagniSubstituted forSalcedo Moraat 54'minutes
  • 92LasagnaSubstituted forFavilliat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Dimarco
  • 6Lovato
  • 9Salcedo Mora
  • 11Favilli
  • 13Destiny Udogie
  • 14Ilic
  • 15Çetin
  • 22Berardi
  • 25Pandur
  • 27Dawidowicz
  • 33Sturaro
  • 40Bessa

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 23Tomori
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 5Dalot
  • 18Meité
  • 79Kessié
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 33Krunic
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forHaugeat 78'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 8Tonali
  • 15Hauge
  • 20Kalulu
  • 21Díaz
  • 24Kjaer
  • 46Gabbia
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Roback
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamHellas VeronaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Verona 0, Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Verona 0, Milan 2.

  3. Booking

    Daniel Bessa (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Bessa (Verona).

  5. Post update

    Rafael Leão (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Andrea Favilli (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Verona. Federico Dimarco tries a through ball, but Andrea Favilli is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Faraoni (Verona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Franck Kessié.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rade Krunic (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafael Leão.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Rade Krunic.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Faraoni (Verona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Ceccherini (Verona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Adrien Tameze (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eddie Salcedo (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Dimarco.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Darko Lazovic.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan25185262253759
2AC Milan26175450302056
3Juventus25157351213052
4Roma26155651381350
5Atalanta25147460322849
6Napoli24142852282444
7Lazio2513483935443
8Hellas Verona2610883429538
9Sassuolo259974039136
10Udinese2688102934-532
11Sampdoria2694133438-431
12Bologna2577113238-628
13Genoa2669112738-1127
14Fiorentina2668122941-1226
15Spezia2668123347-1426
16Benevento2668122648-2226
17Cagliari2666142841-1324
18Torino24311103545-1020
19Parma26210142352-2916
20Crotone2643192864-3615
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport