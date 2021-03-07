Match ends, Verona 0, Milan 2.
AC Milan moved within touching distance of Serie A leaders Inter Milan with a comfortable victory at Verona.
Despite being without injured top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it appeared to be a welcome return to form for Milan, who have faltered of late.
Rade Krunic's superb free-kick put them in charge and Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot scored a brilliant second after the break.
The result leaves Stefano Pioli's side three points behind city rivals Inter.
Antonio Conte's Inter team could regain a six-point lead at the top of the table if they win their home game in hand against Atalanta on Monday (19:45 GMT).
Milan, who had arrived in Verona with just one win from their four previous Serie A fixtures, led the table from October until midway through February and are chasing their first Scudetto for a decade.
Line-ups
Hellas Verona
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Silvestri
- 23MagnaniBooked at 26mins
- 21GünterSubstituted forDimarcoat 57'minutes
- 17Ceccherini
- 5Faraoni
- 61Tameze
- 4Pinto VelosoSubstituted forIlicat 57'minutes
- 8Lazovic
- 7BarakSubstituted forBessaat 53'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20ZaccagniSubstituted forSalcedo Moraat 54'minutes
- 92LasagnaSubstituted forFavilliat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dimarco
- 6Lovato
- 9Salcedo Mora
- 11Favilli
- 13Destiny Udogie
- 14Ilic
- 15Çetin
- 22Berardi
- 25Pandur
- 27Dawidowicz
- 33Sturaro
- 40Bessa
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 23Tomori
- 13Romagnoli
- 5Dalot
- 18Meité
- 79Kessié
- 56Saelemaekers
- 33Krunic
- 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forHaugeat 78'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 8Tonali
- 15Hauge
- 20Kalulu
- 21Díaz
- 24Kjaer
- 46Gabbia
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Roback
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Verona 0, Milan 2.
Booking
Daniel Bessa (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Bessa (Verona).
Post update
Rafael Leão (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Andrea Favilli (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Post update
Offside, Verona. Federico Dimarco tries a through ball, but Andrea Favilli is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Faraoni (Verona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Franck Kessié.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rade Krunic (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafael Leão.
Post update
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Rade Krunic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Faraoni (Verona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Ceccherini (Verona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Adrien Tameze (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Eddie Salcedo (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Dimarco.
Post update
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Darko Lazovic.
Post update
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.