Last updated on .From the section Wales

Angharad James has been at Reading since 2019

Angharad James says she will be living the dream when she links up with North Carolina Courage - but insists the move will not affect her Wales career.

James, 26, will join the National Women's Soccer League club from Reading in May.

The 83-cap midfielder, a mainstay of the Wales team, says moving to the USA will not have a significant impact on her international career.

"Playing for Wales is the best feeling in the world," said James.

"I had to make sure I was allowed to come back for every camp.

"Thankfully my manager over there wants me to play for Wales. He said 'I would not want you to miss one camp'.

"Obviously if it's a training camp and we have got games over there, with the flight times and everything, there might be a few camps that I miss.

"But as of now I am thinking I will be back for every camp. Putting on the Welsh jersey is the most important thing in my career."

James is out of contract at Reading when their season ends in May but had been hoping to agree a new deal with the Women's Super League club until NC Courage came calling.

"I wanted to stay at Reading and I was very honest when I spoke to (manager) Kelly (Chambers) and said to her how difficult a decision it was," James told BBC Sport Wales.

"I really enjoy my time at Reading. I kind of thought this is where I want to be for the next few years.

"Then my agent called me just before Christmas and said 'North Carolina want to sign you'.

"It was a shock. It's something I have always dreamed of, from being a little girl, to play in America."

Courage's season starts in April, but James, from Haverfordwest, will stay at Reading until their final WSL fixture on 9 May.

James has also played for Bristol City, Notts County, Yeovil and Everton since making her senior debut as a youngster at Arsenal.

She will join a Courage side who won the NWSL title in 2018 and 2019.

"It being North Carolina, who have won two out of the last three titles over there, I couldn't turn it down," James added.

"The facilities, the professionalism, the style of play suits how I play.

"The fact that I could go and potentially be a part of a team that is successful was something that really made me take the plunge and go for the move."