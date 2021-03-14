Championship
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday12:15NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Westwood
  • 2Palmer
  • 15Lees
  • 19Urhoghide
  • 7K Harris
  • 8Pelupessy
  • 6Hutchinson
  • 10Bannan
  • 11Reach
  • 18Windass
  • 20Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 5Paterson
  • 9Marriott
  • 14Penney
  • 24Brown
  • 26Shaw
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 29Hunt
  • 34Brennan
  • 45Kachunga

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 34Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 20Skipp
  • 23McLean
  • 17Buendía
  • 7Rupp
  • 14Cantwell
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 6Zimmermann
  • 8Vrancic
  • 9Hugill
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 12Nyland
  • 19Sørensen
  • 25Hernández
  • 27Tettey
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35237551252676
2Watford36209748252369
3Swansea35209645252069
4Brentford35199762362666
5Reading361871150381261
6Barnsley36187114539661
7Bournemouth3615111052371556
8Cardiff361591254371754
9Middlesbrough36158134438653
10Millwall36111693533249
11Stoke361212124142-148
12Bristol City36153183948-948
13QPR351210133540-546
14Blackburn36128164941844
15Preston36135183946-744
16Luton35128152841-1344
17Nottm Forest361011152935-641
18Huddersfield36118174051-1141
19Derby36109172539-1439
20Coventry35911153246-1438
21Birmingham36811172646-2035
22Rotherham3295183543-832
23Sheff Wed3497182443-1928
24Wycombe3668222458-3426
View full Championship table

